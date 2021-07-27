Taiwan extends visa incentive to 2022

HONG KONG 26 July 2021: Taiwan confirmed last week a special visa programme for tour groups would be extended until the end of 2022, HVS.com reported in its latest newsletter.

Since 2015, the programme has simplified visa procedures for tour groups departing from Cambodia, India, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam.

During the last 18 months, due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, Taiwan paused the programme. However, once leisure travel reopens to Taiwan, groups consisting of five or more travellers will be able to apply for the electronic visa without paying additional related fees.

The extension follows Taiwan’s decision to allow visa-free entry for tourists from Thailand, Brunei, the Philippines and Russia for another year, conditional on Covid-19 rules.

At present, there is an ongoing ban on entry of foreign visitors, and that will remain so until vaccination programmes ensure 75 to 80% of the population have been inoculated.