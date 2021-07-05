Taal rumbles prompt evacuation warning

MANILA 5 July 2021: Travellers and tourism businesses in high-risk areas near the restive Taal Volcano are advised to evacuate as authorities placed the volcano under Alert Level three due to “magmatic unrest” at its main crater.

In a statement on Friday, the Department of Tourism (DOT) said the health and safety of visitors and the locals remain as the “top priority” of the agency during this time.

DOT advised tourists to postpone non-essential travel to high-risk towns of Agoncillo and Laurel, Batangas, until the warning level reduces.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology on 1 July reported that Taal Volcano’s main crater generated a 1 km high “short-lived dark phreatomagmatic plume”.

The towns of Agoncillo and Laurel in Batangas were immediately tagged as “high-risk areas”, and residents were advised to be evacuated due to the possible hazards of “pyroclastic density currents and volcanic tsunami”.

The entire Volcano Island is a permanent danger zone and entry into the island, as well the two towns, is prohibited.

(Source: PNA)