Singapore honours creativity in adversity

SINGAP0RE, 27 July 2021: Singapore Tourism Awards 2021 honoured 34 individuals and organisations at a virtual edition of the Singapore Tourism Awards attended by the Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong.

Organised by the Singapore Tourism Board, STB Chief Executive Keith Tan said: “As we prepare to welcome international travellers back to Singapore in a safe and calibrated way, it is crucial for our tourism businesses to maintain this spirit of resilience and creativity. We hope they will continue to innovate and create new products and experiences that will ensure that Singapore remains a top destination for both leisure and MICE visitors.”

There were 77 finalists 1 nominated for the Experience Excellence, Enterprise Excellence and Customer Service categories this year, and three new awards have been added to the Special Recognition Category – Special Award for Sustainability, Special Award for Most Exemplary Employer and Special Award for Community Care (Business and Individuals).

Nine recipients for Special Recognition

Seven organisations and two individuals were honoured under the Special Recognition category.

Special Award for Sustainability

Mandai Park Holdings and Resorts World Sentosa were each awarded the Special Award for Sustainability for their contributions to environmental sustainability.

Special Award for Most Exemplary Employer

Wildlife Reserves Singapore and Gardens by the Bay were each conferred the Special Award for Most Exemplary Employer for developing and implementing impactful policies to retain and retrain employees during the pandemic.

Special Award for Community Care (Business and Individuals)

Marina Bay Sands, Resorts World Sentosa and SATS-Creuers Cruise Services Pte Ltd (SCCS) & Star Cruises received the Special Award for Community Care (Business) for stepping up as leaders for positive change during the pandemic and displaying care and selflessness for the wider community.

Ian Soh from Mandarin Oriental, Singapore and Loo Sew Min from Resorts World Sentosa were recognised for their acts of selflessness with the Special Award for Community Care (Individuals)..

Twenty-five individuals recognised as the most outstanding in the tourism sector

A total of 25 individuals and organisations were also honoured for their outstanding achievements across the three award categories of Customer Service, Experience Excellence and Enterprise Excellence.

In particular, Xperience DMC’s Fascinating World of Aviation PLUS Exclusive Hangar tour was named Outstanding Tour Experience under the Experience Excellence (Leisure) award category for presenting Singapore’s unique aviation history with a special focus on Seletar Aerospace Park.

Lloyd’s Inn Singapore was also recognised for its Outstanding Hotel Experience under the Experience Excellence (Leisure) award category. The hotel engaged in multiple cross-sector collaborations with retailers and specialists, to provide guests with new experiences that focused on sustainability, wellness and mental health.

For the full list and citations:

Annex A for a full list of the award recipients and finalists of the Singapore Tourism Awards 2021

Annex B for citations for the Special Recognition award categories

The Awards is an integral part of STB’s efforts to raise the Singapore tourism sector’s competitiveness by motivating organisations and individuals to create compelling experiences or adopt best practices. For more information, visit www.singaporetourismawards.com.