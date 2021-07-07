Shangri-La makes key regional appointments

DUBAI, UAE, 7 July 2021: The Shangri-La Group has made two regional appointments covering the Middle East, India, Indian Ocean, Europe and the Americas (MEIA).

Kapil Aggarwal and Choon Wah Wong, have both been promoted to co-heads of the MEIA region. Aggarwal will overlook operations in Turkey, the Middle East, India and the Indian Ocean, while Wong will take responsibility for Europe and the Americas.

Kapil Aggarwal.

Choon Wah Wong.

Before their latest appointments, Wong was vice president of Investment & Asset Management, and Aggarwal was vice president of Investment & Asset Management as well as deputy to the executive vice president of operations for the MEIA region.

Aggarwal, who has been working with Shangri-La for eight years now, originally joined in 2013 as director of asset management.

Choon Wah Wong joined Shangri-La in 2018, having spent the majority of the previous 18 years in the private equity real estate investment sector.