Shangri-La makes key regional appointments

By
TTR WEEKLY
-

DUBAI, UAE, 7 July 2021: The Shangri-La Group has made two regional appointments covering the Middle East, India, Indian Ocean, Europe and the Americas (MEIA).

Kapil Aggarwal and Choon Wah Wong, have both been promoted to co-heads of the MEIA region. Aggarwal will overlook operations in Turkey, the Middle East, India and the Indian Ocean, while Wong will take responsibility for Europe and the Americas.

  • Kapil Aggarwal.
  • Choon Wah Wong.

Before their latest appointments, Wong was vice president of Investment & Asset Management, and Aggarwal was vice president of Investment & Asset Management as well as deputy to the executive vice president of operations for the MEIA region.

Aggarwal, who has been working with Shangri-La for eight years now, originally joined in 2013 as director of asset management.

Choon Wah Wong joined Shangri-La in 2018, having spent the majority of the previous 18 years in the private equity real estate investment sector.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here