Sandbox event spells out steps to success

PHUKET, 9 July 2021: Everything you need to know about Thailand’s Phuket Sandbox will be covered in a special one-hour virtual session – organised by the Sandbox’s biggest supporters.

WELCOME BACK HOME – An Interactive Online Tourism Event is being organized by C9Hotelworks, Delivering Asia Communications, Laguna Phuket and Creative Concept AV.

Leading speakers from the private and public sectors are lined up to fill in the gaps and update progress on a project that has gained worldwide interest.

“Tourism eyes around the world are focused on the resort island of Phuket, Thailand. In the last two weeks, the reopening of international, vaccinated travel to the Phuket Sandbox has created a model for other resort destinations to restart their tourism economies,” commented C9 Hotelworks managing director Bill Barnett.

The Phuket Sandbox started 1 July with the inaugural flight on Etihad Airways. More than 2,000 fully vaccinated tourists have landed on Phuket Island in the first week.

The one-hour online event is billed as an “opportunity to hear from industry experts who have been involved in the process and will be sharing their learnings.”

It will have an extensive question and answer session, and considering the Sandbox platform will likely emerge in other destinations soon, it will provide useful background and insights on the assembly and management mechanisms.

Speakers

Bhummikitti Ruktaengam , President, Phuket Tourist Association

, President, Phuket Tourist Association Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, Deputy Governor for International Marketing Europe Africa Middle East and Americas, Tourism Authority of Thailand

Deputy Governor for International Marketing Europe Africa Middle East and Americas, Tourism Authority of Thailand Ravi Chandran, Managing Director, Laguna Phuket and Executive Vice President – Banyan Tree Group

Laguna Phuket and Executive Vice President – Banyan Tree Group Kittiphong Sansomboon , Executive Director Customer, Brand & Marketing, Thai Airways International

, Executive Director Customer, Brand & Marketing, Thai Airways International Bill Barnett , Managing Director, C9 Hotelworks

, Managing Director, C9 Hotelworks Peter Weibel, Director of Sales & Marketing International Markets, JTB Thailand

Moderators

David Johnson , CEO, Delivering Asia Communications

, CEO, Delivering Asia Communications Sumi Soorian, Business Development Director, Delivering Asia Communications

Registration

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NLM8di0IToqTTN1UkBjmYA

Phuket Sandbox Daily Report 7 July

286 international visitors arrived on 7 July and tested negative for Covid-19. 193 took the second test of their stay and reported negative on 7 July.

From 1 to 7 July, a total of 210 people tested negative for their second PCR test. Over the seven days, 2,399 people landed in Phuket and took a PCR test. Of that total, 2,398 tested negative. One foreign traveller arriving under the sandbox scheme tested positive, and four domestic travellers arriving at Phuket International Airport also tested positive. Total infected: Five people.

SHA Plus hotel bookings stand at 131,809 room nights in July, 119,892 in August and 1,094 in September. On 7 July, two airlines Qatar and El Al flew direct services to Phuket.