Radisson’s flag flies at Beijing Daxing airport

BEIJING, 1 July 2021: Radisson Hotel Group continues to expand in China with the signing of a brand-new Radisson hotel at Beijing Daxing International Airport,

Scheduled to open during the first quarter of 2022, Radisson Hotel Beijing Daxing Airport is located in the Airport Economic Zone, just 1.2km from the international terminal.

The hotel forms part of a mixed-use development comprising hotels, grade A offices and retail outlets. It will play a role in hosting athletes and attendees during the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022.

The 239-keys newly constructed hotel have a strong MICE element; six function spaces include an intimate boardroom, four meeting rooms and an impressive 300-person ballroom.

“The development of Daxing International Airport reflects China’s global outlook and confidence in the future. To become the first full-service international hotel in the airport zone demonstrates the strength of the Radisson brand. This important hotel will be a great addition to our portfolio in China,” said Radisson Hotel Group president the Asia Pacific, Katerina Giannouka.

Beijing Daxing International Airport opened in September 2019 and already serves all the major Chinese airlines and multiple international carriers, including American Airlines, British Airways, Delta Air Lines, Etihad Airways and Swiss International Air Lines. Designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, the airport features the world’s largest single-building terminal and is expected to handle 72 million passengers per year by 2025, rising to 100 million in future, possibly making it the world’s busiest airport.