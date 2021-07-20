Radisson Blu opens resort in India

HONG KONG, 20 July 2021: Radisson Blu announced on Monday the opening of Radisson Blu Resort Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh, India.

Located on the scenic foothills of the Dhauladhar Range, the resort features 120 rooms overlooking the most picturesque view of the spectacular Kangra Valley located on the road from Khaniyara off highway 503.

“Radisson Hotel Group was our chosen strategic partner, and we are confident that this hotel will set a new benchmark of hospitality in the Kangra Valley,” said Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association director RP Singh.

The property is a business endeavour of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association.

Radisson Blu Resort Dharamshala is the fourth hotel opening in 2021 … We seek to add more than 15 new hotels to our portfolio this year, achieving the 100-hotel milestone,” said Radisson Hotel Group managing director and vice president operations, South Asia, Zubin Saxena.

In addition to 24-hour room service, the resort offers an all-day dining restaurant, a speciality Pizzeria, a lounge bar and The Spa at Radisson Blu.

The group has named Vikas Sharma, General Manager of the Radisson Blu Resort Dharamshala.