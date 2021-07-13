Radisson Blu flag flies in Changyuan China

HONG KONG, 13 July 2021: Radisson Hotel Group continues to extend its footprint in China with the signing of a new Radisson Blu property in Changyuan, a rapidly emerging city in Henan province.

Currently under construction and scheduled to open its doors in the fourth quarter of 2024, Radisson Blu Hotel, Changyuan will form part of a major new mixed-use project in Puxi, the city’s new central business district surrounded by office buildings, retail malls, residences and conference facilities. It will also be easily accessible from the city’s key business and industrial parks. Changyuan is a third-tier city located just one hour’s drive from Zhengzhou, Henan’s provincial capital.

The 280 room property will also feature an all-day dining space, specialist Chinese restaurant and a lobby lounge. Fitness facilities will include an indoor swimming pool and a wellness and fitness centre.

The meetings and exhibition market will be served by the Changyuan International Exhibition Centre located within close proximity to the hotel. The transfer to Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport will take 90 minutes by taxi and 60 minutes to the nearest high-speed rail station.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Changyuan is being developed by Henan Xunchi Real Estate Co Ltd, part of the Yilong Group involved in real estate development, construction, hospitality and tourism development.