Qatar opens more hotels

DOHA, 16 July 2021: Qatar is adding 105 new hotels and hotel apartments to its already portfolio of properties as the country gears up to host the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The new properties will broaden Qatar’s appeal to a range of travellers and enhance the visitor experience, as Qatar Tourism continues its mission to turn the country into a world-leading destination.

One of the recent hotel openings is the Banyan Tree Doha, a five-star luxury property designed by renowned interior designer Jacques Garcia.

Hotel openings later this year include the 375 room Pullman Doha West Bay, a five-star Accor property; the 53-storey JW Marriott West Bay, with an eye-catching and towering exterior; and the 204-room Steigenberger Hotel.

Today, Qatar has a 184-property-strong portfolio made up of nearly 32,000 room keys.