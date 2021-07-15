Qatar eases entry rules

DOHA, 15 July 2021: The State of Qatar has re-opened its borders to international travellers who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Vaccines must be on the approved list of the Ministry of Public Health in Qatar.

Streamlined measures designed to make travelling to Qatar as easy as possible have been implemented. The new measures will allow people who are fully vaccinated to visit Qatar without the need for quarantine.

It will also be easier for citizens and residents of Qatar to travel in and out of the country, enabling fully vaccinated people to bypass the quarantine requirement when returning to Qatar.

All visitors – vaccinated or non-vaccinated – will be required to undertake a PCR test up to 72 hours prior to travel.

However, travellers are advised to check the entry requirements of the country they are travelling from and will return to from Qatar before booking any flights and should understand that those policies can change with very little notice.

In order to visit Qatar – international visitors, citizens and residents – must register and upload required documentation such as a vaccination certificate, valid PCR test up to 72 hours prior to travel, and personal details through the ‘Ehteraz’ website (www.ehteraz.gov.qa).

Travellers have to apply for the authorisation through the ‘Ehteraz’ website (free of charge), at least 12 hours before their planned departure to Qatar. All inbound travellers are advised to submit their applications as soon as they have all their required documentation to ensure they can board their flights as planned. Airlines are advised only to let passengers board who have a valid travel authorisation for Qatar from the above effective date.

Visitor visa rules apply for certain nationalities, but over 80 nationalities can visit Qatar with a free visa on arrival. Those requiring a visitor visa are advised first to obtain a visitor visa and then apply for their travel authorisation on the ‘Ehteraz’ website. Visitors will require a confirmed hotel booking to visit Qatar.

For more information on the new procedures and future updates, please visit the website of the Ministry of Public Health (www.moph.gov.qa)