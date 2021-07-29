PTM opts again for a virtual mart

BANGKOK, 29 July 2021: For the second year in a row, the PATA Travel Mart will be hosted virtually, 2 to 5 September, promising a line-up of hospitality companies, destination marketing organisations and travel content providers representing more than 37 destinations

PATA Travel Mart once again adapts to the realities facing meetings and trade shows organisers. While the B2B show must go on the 100% virtual networking platform is the only safe option due to the constant shifting landscapes of Covid-19 outbreaks and travel restrictions. The Virtual PTM is hosted in conjunction with Sichuan International Travel Expo and the featured destination Leshan in China.

PTM is one of the longest-running travel trade shows in the Asia Pacific, with four decades of connecting qualified international buyers and sellers through one-to-one business appointments.

As global vaccination programmes roll out worldwide, we begin a new era of travel. After months of fast-paced changes and uncertainties, the advice and insights from trusted travel agents and informed tourism professionals will be more important than ever,” the association says in a preamble to its latest email blast promoting the B2B show.

In addition to the one-to-one networking and matched appointments, the Virtual PATA Travel Mart 2021 offers delegates sessions that provide updates on the latest travel products as well as value-added forums to learn about industry trends and access reliable information.

PATA International Members are eligible for a free standard digital booth. Both Chapter Members and Non-Members can benefit from seller fees that are 50% lower than market rates (USD599 for Chapter Members and USD799 for Non-Members).

For registration and more information

https://www.pata.org/ptm-2021