MTCO names Mekong Showcase finalists

BANGKOK, 27 July 2021: The Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office has announced 15 Finalists of the Experience Mekong Showcases 2021 from Cambodia, Lao PDR, Thailand Vietnam, as well as Guangxi and Yunnan inChina.

MTCO also represents the tourism interests of Myanmar, but for the first time, finalists from Myanmar will be judged differently through an industry panel comprised of relevant Mekong Tourism Advisory Group members.

As for the remaining five countries, 3,000 eligible votes determined three Experience Mekong Collection members from each country go forward to the next round of voting.

Now open for public voting until 31 August, the winners will be announced at the virtual 2021 Destination Mekong Summit later on this year.

To cast your vote, visit https://www.destinationmekong.com/experience-mekong-showcases2021-voting/

The 15 finalists – three from each of five member countries of the Mekong Region, Cambodia, Lao PDR, Thailand, Vietnam, and China are:

The Experience Mekong Collection was created four years ago to recognize and encourage sustainable and responsible tourism development in the Greater Mekong Subregion.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the currently active businesses – defined as businesses in communication with us, which is a requirement to be included in the Experience Mekong Showcases program – are currently at nearly 150 businesses.

“In recognizing the most innovative best practice businesses as the Experience Mekong Showcases, this sets several benchmarks to further improve travel experiences in the Greater Mekong Subregion. As consumer trends and travel behaviours are changing due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we hope this inspires other operators of any size to become involved in responsible and inclusive tourism,” said Yaana Ventures founder & CEO and current interim chairman of Destination Mekong Willem Niemeijer.