Marina Bay deep cleans casino

SINGAPORE, 23 July 2021: Marina Bay Sands’ casino temporarily closed for deep cleaning Thursday, according to a statement posted on the group’s website.

In the statement, it said the “move supported the government’s efforts as Singapore enters Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) from 22 July 2021”… “We will update once a re-opening date has been established.”

The rest of the property will continue to operate based on revised capacities and stricter measures. Dine-in experiences will cease temporarily from 22 July to 18 August 2021, and other facilities in the resort complex, the convention centre and shopping mall will be subject to capacity restrictions.

In a separate update, issued on 21 July, Singapore’s Ministry of Health said it was investigating cases of Covid-19 infection involving individuals who worked in or visited Marina Bay Sands Casino.

“To date, we have detected 11 cases linked to the cluster, and our epidemiological investigations have found that there is likely ongoing transmission at the casino. To break the chain of transmission and enable deep cleaning of the premises, Marina Bay Sands Casino will be closed to all members of the public from 22 July to 5 August 2021.”

As of noon Wednesday, Singapore had preliminarily confirmed 179 new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection, and two imported cases, taking the tally of active cases in the city-state to 1,025.