MAI keeps Seoul service open

YANGON, 22 July 2021: Myanmar Airways International confirms it will continue to fly a one-way service Yangon – Seoul every Tuesday during August.

The weekly flights scheduled for 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 August are semi-commercial serving repatriation passengers.

The one-way Yangon-Seoul economy class fare starts at USD584 and USD1,087 in business class. The flight departs Yangon at 0720 and arrives in Seoul, South Korea at 1535.

MAI cautions travellers they will need to confirm their booking at least six days before the departure in line with requirements from the Myanmar authorities.

Meanwhile, the airline continues its Yangon-Kuala Lumpur special relief flights during August every Monday, Wednesday & Thursday during August to accommodate Myanmar citizens who wish to return home and Malaysians who are repatriating to their home country.

The one-way economy fare starts at USD160 and USD400 in business class. Flights depart Yangon at 0945 and arrive in Kuala Lumpur at 1400.

MAI will also operate a Yangon-Dubai flight on 29 July 2021 to accommodate passengers who need to travel home via Dubai urgently. The economy class fare starts at USD750.

Flights to Bangkok are scheduled to depart Yangon at 0740 on the 7, 14, 21 and 28 August with a starting economy fare of USD150. However, strict quarantine rules apply in Bangkok including a 2100 to 0400 curfew in the Thai capital and 12 provinces.