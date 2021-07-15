Last call for PATA Award nominations

BANGKOK, 15 July 2021: The Pacific Asia Travel Association made a last call for members to nominate companies and individuals for its annual awards.

The cut-off date for nominations is just a day away; midnight 16 July 2021. Awards will be presented to the recipients at PATA Annual Summit 2022 in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates.

PATA acknowledges such individuals with the following awards:

Life Membership Award

The association’s highest honour, this award, is conferred on an individual affiliated to a PATA member organisation who has devoted at least 10 years of exceptional voluntary service to PATA and to the tourism industry.

Award of Merit

This award is conferred on an individual affiliated with a PATA member organisation who has consistently contributed with excellence to PATA and to the PATA Chapter network over an extended period of time.

In addition, the Gallery of Legends is also open for nomination.

The Gallery of Legends was established to recognise those individuals who have made unique contributions to the growth and sustainability of the travel industry in the PATA region. Since its inception, the Gallery has honoured founders of PATA and other pioneers in major aspects of the travel industry, including aviation, hotel industry, travel distribution, national tourism administration and tourism attractions.

PATA members are encouraged to nominate individuals who strongly merit such recognition for their dedication to the association and to our industry.

The PATA Honours Committee will evaluate each nomination on its own merits. Those candidates deemed worthy to receive the awards will be submitted to the Executive Board for their endorsement.

Please view the Awards’ Criteria and Nomination Form at the following link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TJMMJ2T.

Submit your nominations through the SurveyMonkey link above by Friday, 16 July 2021