ITB India adopts hybrid format in 2022

SINGAPORE, 27 July 2021: ITB India 2022, scheduled for 4 to 8 April 2022. will adopt a hybrid format mixing virtual with in-person networking.

In its latest update, Messe Berlin Singapore, the event organiser, says it is bringing back the much-desired human connection while facilitating face-to-face business meetings and networking.

The physical event will be hosted from 4 to 6 April 2022, Mumbai, India and the virtual component will follow from 7 to 8 April 2022.

An estimated 400 buyers and 150 international exhibitors will join sponsors and 80 odd speakers who will lead over 60 conference sessions.

The count is based on participation at the inaugural all-virtual 2021 edition held last April. At the time, Messe Berlin (Singapore) managing director Katrina Leung said: “We are very pleased that the first-ever ITB India has been so well received by the travel industry. Even though we can’t meet in person in these challenging times.”

Industry heavyweights from India and international markets attended the first show, including Airbnb, Amadeus, Booking.com, CWT, FCM Travel, Hilton, KAYAK, OYO, SAP Concur, SITE – Society of Incentive Travel Excellence, SOTC Travel, Thomas Cook India, Twitter and Yatra.com.

In three days, 9,500 online business appointments were recorded by the time the virtual event closed.

Looking forward to 2022, the organisers said the next ITB India would take place as a live event in Mumbai. That decision came up for review earlier this month, with the organisers opting for the safer option of a hybrid event.