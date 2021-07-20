‘Give with Oakwood’ returns for second edition

SINGAPORE, 20 July 2021: A pioneer of serviced residences with over 50 years of hospitality expertise under its belt, Oakwood announced Monday the launch of Give with Oakwood, a programme that supports destinations where the group has properties.

Following on from last year’s inaugural campaign, Give with Oakwood continues to extend a helping hand to communities. The second edition launched 19 July will extend to 30 September 2021 and will see 58 properties across the United States, and the Asia Pacific contributing rice to local communities, charity organisationsand food banks with every direct reservation received.

During the height of the pandemic in 2020, the inaugural Give with Oakwood campaign contributed over 11,000 kg of rice for 67,059 beneficiaries in Asia and distribution of over 2,700 meals in London as part of a partnership with The Felix Project.

This year, in continuing with global efforts to give back to the community, Oakwood has partnered with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank in the U.S. to support their food distribution programmes which serve over 900,000 people every month. In Asia, the group will be supporting local community partners such as A Packet of Rice in Singapore, Second Harvest in Japan, the Habitat for Humanity in Indonesia and The Fineland Foundation in China.

Give with Oakwood will culminate in global community events and delivery of rice to beneficiaries at each Oakwood destination in conjunction with World Food Day 2021 in October 2021.