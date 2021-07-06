First over the line to accept Cryptocurrency

HONG KONG, 6 July 2021: Pavilions Hotels & Resorts by becoming the first global boutique hotel group to accept Cryptocurrency from any country for hotel bookings.

The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts has partnered with the global Crypto-payment gateway, Coindirect, enabling customers to pay with Bitcoin, Ethereum and 40 other virtual currencies confidently and securely, 24/7.





“We pride ourselves on providing partners a platform for instant secure payments with over 40 Cryptocurrencies; this was a critical factor for The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts to ensure the end-to-end payment service is safe, flexible and easy for guests when booking any of the Pavilions Hotels & Resorts’ across the globe,” said Coindirect CEO and co-founder Jesse Hemson-Struthers

The Pavilions Residences, which are available for sale at the group’s Phuket and Niseko resorts, will also accept Cryptocurrencies for the sales of properties.

The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts group recently announced new hotels, expanding its portfolio to 14 locations across the globe, most recently The Pavilions Anana Krabi and The Pavilions El Nido, Palawan Island, which join properties in Phuket, Bali, Himalayas, Mongolia and Niseko in Asia, and Amsterdam, Madrid, Lisbon and Rome in Europe.

Payments over Cryptocurrencies will be available for direct bookings through each hotels reservations centre from 7 July 2021. In the near future, it will be available on website booking engines as well.