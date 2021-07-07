DUBAI, UAE, 7 July 2021: Emirates has reopened its dedicated First Class Lounge at Dubai International Concourse B to serve the customers travelling from and through Emirates’ hub, as more markets around the world ease restrictions and put in place protocols that enable international travel.

Emirates will also continue to operate its Business Class Lounge in Concourse B, which has been opened since July 2020 for First and Business Class travellers as well as eligible Skywards members.









With comprehensive bio-safety protocols in place, customers can enjoy a full complement of trademark services located within the Emirates First Class Lounge. The reopened Emirates First Class Lounge also features refreshed and spacious seating in the dining, rest, and social areas.

In addition to a generous selection of fine wines, spirits, and cocktails, Emirates First Class customers can enjoy an entirely new menu with over 55 individual dishes painstakingly created by chefs at Emirates Flight Catering.

The reopening of Emirates’ First Class Lounge in Concourse B is the latest in a phased programme where the airline has steadily restarted its exclusive ground services for premium customers over the past year. This includes complimentary Chauffeur Drive in 70 cities and Emirates Lounge operations in Dubai, Cairo, New York JFK, Manchester, Boston, Milan, and Los Angeles.

For more information on Emirates’ trademark on-ground services and experience, visit: https://www.emirates.com/ae/english/experience