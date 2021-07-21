DUBAI, UAE, 21 July 2021: Demand for summer travel has kicked into high gear as Emirates flights to Europe open up quarantine-free travel.

Germany, Austria and Switzerland have opened their doors for tourism, and Emirates is offering special fares and more flights to the three countries.

UAE travellers can also choose from more than 30 other cities with a quarantine-free entry for their summer break, and all special fares can be found on emirates.com. In addition, customers can book special Emirates Holidays packages starting from AED2,859 per person for a five-night stay.

UAE travellers can book their holiday with Emirates to Switzerland with special fares to Geneva in Economy Class for AED2,475 and AED13,335 in Business Class. Flights to Zurich start from AED2,275 in Economy Class and AED 12,335 in Business Class.

Emirates has ramped up its operations to Zurich, operating daily conveniently timed flights per week using the A380 on the route. Travellers from the UAE who are fully vaccinated with a WHO recognised vaccine at least 14 days prior to their travel or present a negative PCR test taken at least 72 hours before departure can enter Switzerland without the need to quarantine.

Travellers can also travel back to Vienna with special fares starting from AED2,185 in Economy Class and AED10,895 in Business Class. Emirates currently flies daily to the Austrian capital with its popular flagship A380. Visitors from the UAE will be able to travel to Austria quarantine-free if they have completed a full dose of any of the six WHO-recognised vaccines, with special requirements in place around dates of vaccination.

In Germany, UAE customers can enjoy special fares to Munich from AED 2,395 in Economy and AED11,015 in Business, and to Frankfurt from AED2,385 in Economy and AED 11,055 in Business.

Emirates is currently flying the A380 to both Frankfurt and Munich. Vaccinated visitors from the UAE are able to enter Germany quarantine-free if they have received a full dose of a European Medical Agency (EMA) approved vaccine at least 14 days prior to their visit. Those wishing to travel to Germany should complete additional forms, which can be found on www.emirates.com.