Dusit opens its first hotel in Oman

JABAL AKHDAR, Oman, 6 July 2021: Dusit International has expanded its presence in the Middle East with the opening of dusitD2 Naseem Resort, Jabal Akhdar – the first Dusit-branded hotel in Oman.

Owned by the Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN), the deluxe resort is located within a brand new 8,000 sqm Adventure Park on the Saiq Plateau in Jabal Akhdar, a two-hour drive by car from Muscat International Airport.

The property comprises 252 rooms and suites, an all-day dining restaurant, a speciality restaurant, fitness centre, outdoor swimming pool and spa offering traditional Thai-inspired massage therapies due to open later in the year. Dusit named Gerhard Stutz as general manager.

The neighbouring Adventure Park, slated to open later in the year, will feature zip-line rides offering impressive views of the surrounding valley.