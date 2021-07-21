Dubai appoints expo ticket resellers

MUMBAI, 21 July 2021: Thomas Cook India, and its group company, SOTC Travel Ltd, have been appointed as authorised ticket resellers for Expo 2020 Dubai, to be held in Dubai from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022.

With the theme and purpose of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future,’ Expo 2020 will assume the role of a global incubator for new ideas, catalysing an exchange of new perspectives and inspiring action to deliver real-life solutions to real-world challenges.





Expo 2020 will provide a visually striking and emotionally inspiring 182 days, as more than 200 participants – including nations, multilateral organisations, businesses, and educational institutions, as well as millions of visitors – create the largest and most diverse World Expo ever.

Thomas Cook India and SOTC have designed a portfolio of ready-to-book products and customised experiences that will appeal to India’s leisure, business and MICE visitors. The one-day tickets and multi-day tickets include attractions and shows as well as access to more than 200 pavilions. The ticket includes exclusive entertainment sound and light extravaganzas, with up to 60 events daily.

The expo offers visitors a first-hand insight into cutting-edge transportation, the future of communication (5G and mixed reality), sustainability (producing water from the air, net-zero buildings that also generate electricity) and gastronomy with a difference (multisensory restaurants and more than 200 food-and-beverage outlets).