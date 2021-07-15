Cleartrip extends Sabre partnership

DUBAI, UAE, 14 July 2021: Cleartrip, a leading online travel and leisure aggregator in the Middle East, has signed a multi-year deal with Sabre Corporation, a technology company that supplies booking channels for the global travel industry.

The expanded, long-term agreement sees Sabre become Cleartrip’s global distribution system (GDS) partner and is part of the online travel agency’s strategy to streamline its GDS agreements.

Cleartrip will be able to create booking experiences for customers and provide an enhanced level of expertise to help people travel again.

Bargain Finder Max API, one of Sabre’s key offerings, will help Cleartrip create customized booking experiences for travellers by tailoring search results for the most relevant fares based on a range of itinerary preferences.

“This is an important partnership for Cleartrip, and we are excited by the prospects of this collaboration,” said Cleartrip chief commercial officer Amit Taneja. “Our mission at Cleartrip is to make travel simple for our customers by leveraging best-in-class products and technologies. Sabre is well-positioned to deliver next-generation technology, and this will be an essential component in providing a superior customer experience as our key regions revive.”

Cleartrip has established itself as the preferred choice of travellers across the Middle East’s highly competitive markets by focusing on meeting customer needs through a superior product experience.

Sabre vice president, online travel Sean McDonald commented: “The online sector is at the forefront of travel’s recovery, so there is a huge opportunity for Cleartrip to act fast and position itself for growth. Cleartrip’s decision to streamline its GDS strategy and focus on its partnership with Sabre will enable the OTA to tap into expected growth in demand both during the recovery and beyond.”

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre’s software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management.