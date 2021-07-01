BANGKOK, 30 June 2021: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, extends its “Work from Hotel at Centara” offer due to sustained demand from guests looking for a safe place to work remotely and for families looking for a change of scenery while engaged in online learning.

Guests can switch up their workspace or study space to a choice of hotels and resorts across Thailand and enjoy full service and a choice of culinary options at their fingertips.

The long-stay special, applicable for stays of at least a week, starts from THB 4,550 for a 7-night stay and THB 15,000 for a one-month stay, inclusive of daily breakfast for two guests in select hotels and resorts.

At a time when offices are encouraging remote working, and educational institutions are continuing to conduct their teaching online, Centara offers the chance for guests to do just that from a full-service hotel or a beachfront resort while enjoying the clean sea air.

Guests enjoy a selection of spacious rooms, suites, pools villas, and beachfront pool villas at participating Centara properties, all equipped with convenient in-room facilities, including high-speed Wifi access.

“Work from Hotel at Centara” is available at select hotels and resorts in urban and resort destinations, including in Bangkok, Udon Thani, Chiang Mai and Krabi, as well as in seaside towns within driving distance to the capital, including Hua Hin, Cha-Am, Pattaya, Sriracha and Rayong.

Participating resorts include Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, where guests can enjoy rates from THB 11,500 net for a 7-night stay in a Deluxe Ocean Facing, or THB 28,000 net for the luxury of even greater personal space in a Family Residence Suite. Nearby in Sriracha, a Family Residence at Centara Sonrisa Residences & Suites Sriracha starts at THB 12,600 net for a 7-night beachfront stay in a spacious suite complete with a children’s area with bunk beds and balcony, while further east, the beachfront Centara Q Resort Rayong starts at just THB 9,500 for a one-week stay.

Up to two children stay free when sharing existing bedding with parents. It makes the offer also suitable for families looking for a change of scenery and to enjoy the fresh sea breeze whilst following government practices to remain safe and well.

Implemented across all Centara properties is the “Centara Compete Care” hygiene and safety programme, developed in adherence to guidelines set by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) and Thailand’s health authorities.

The stringent programme was designed in close collaboration with Ecolab, a global leader in water and hygiene technologies, and Swiss firm SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company.

The “Work from Hotel at Centara” offer can be booked from now until 31 August 2021 for stays by 20 December 2021.

For more information and reservations, visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/featured-packages/work-from-hotel/