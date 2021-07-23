Cathay flies ad hoc to Phnom Penh

PHNOM PENH, 23 July 2021: Cathay Pacific will schedule three flights from Hong Kong during July and August, mainly to repatriate Hong Kong citizens and serve student travel demand from Cambodia.

According to the airline’s website, the airline has scheduled flights from Hong Kong to Phnom Penh on 30 July and 13 and 27 August. Beyond August, there are currently no flights planned between Hong Kong and Cambodia.

News of the three ad hoc flights was first posted on Khymer Times online, noting the airline returns after a 16-month gap. The airline group’s low-cost airline Cathay Dragon served the Hong Kong -Phnom Penh route from 1993 until March 2020, when it merged with parent Cathay Pacific.

The three round trip flights (CX605) using the 251-seat A330-300 will depart Hong Kong at 1850 and arrive in Phnom Penh 2030.

In its latest timetable update, Cathay Pacific maintains flights to major Asian cities such as Singapore (three weekly), Bangkok (four weekly), Ho Chi Minh City (two weekly) and Kuala Lumpur (two weekly). It continues to fly to two cities in Japan; Tokyo and Osaka.

Cathay suspended flights on the Manila – Hong Kong and Cebu -Hong Kong routes until 30 July. Likewise, flights to Surabaya and Jakarta in Indonesia are off the grid until 30 July.

Passengers flying from Phnom Penh to Hong Kong must show a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of their departure flight. Transit passengers arriving in Hong Kong must depart within 24 hours upon arrival.

Cambodia is classified as a high-risk country, which means those who are not double jabbed must quarantine in Hong Kong for 21 nights. Fully vaccinated travellers undergo a 14-night quarantine.

Travellers who are fully vaccinated with proof of antibodies from a laboratory in Hong Kong spend seven nights in quarantine. Entry to Hong Kong is restricted to permanent residents or those having student or work visas.