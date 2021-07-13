CapitaLand expands in China

SINGAPORE, 13 July 2021: Raffles City The Bund in Shanghai China, the latest CapitaLand project, officially opened on 10 July.

The opening of the retail component of Raffles City The Bund, CapitaLand’s third and largest Raffles City development in Shanghai, was officiated by Singapore Ambassador to China, Lui Tuck Yew and Party Secretary of Shanghai Hongkou District, Guo Fang.





The final component in the 300,000 sqm megastructure was the shopping mall with a floor space of 120,000 sqm. More than half of the mall’s 200 brands are either new to China, East China, Shanghai or CapitaLand’s portfolio. Strong shopper traffic of over 300,000 was registered during the opening day.

Shanghai is where CapitaLand’s Raffles City brand made its China debut 17 years ago with the opening of Raffles City Shanghai. Since then, it has added eight more Raffles City developments in key gateway cities across China and built up the Raffles City brand into a mark of quality commercial real estate.