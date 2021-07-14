Boat show returns to Phuket

PHUKET, 14 July 2021: Phuket’S events business gets a boost with the confirmation that the Thailand International Boat Show will return in early 2022 after a two-year gap.

Scheduled for the award-winning Royal Phuket Marina, the event will take place from 6 to 9 January 2021.





The news comes on the back of the initial success of the Phuket sandbox, a programme that allows vaccinated travellers to visit the island for the first time in more than 15 months.

“Thailand International Boat Show is set to raise the bar for boating and lifestyle exhibitions in the region. Initial feedback from the industry has been very good, and we expect a large in-water line-up of boats and an exciting collection of marine products and luxury lifestyle in the marina-side exhibition hall,” said JAND Events CEO David Hayes, the company organising the boat show.

Visitors will be able to see the latest launches from the world’s top boat brands with yachts of all sizes, both power and sail on display.

The range of exhibits covers a wide spectrum, from simple dinghies and day-trippers to superyachts.

Onshore visitors will be able to purchase the latest boating tech, marine products, gadgets and widgets, while also enjoying luxury properties, autos and lifestyle brands on display in the 2,500sqm air-conditioned exhibition hall, the town square and other areas within Royal Phuket Marina that have achieved SHA Plus+ certification.

“This will be the first boat show in Asia in two years, and there is a lot of pent up demand for boats,” said Royal Phuket Marina Chairman Gulu Lalvani.

“Globally, boat brands are reporting record sales, and as Phuket is the home of boating in Asia, I expect to see all the international boat brands and more displaying at the Thailand International Boat Show in January 2022.”