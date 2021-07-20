Asset World teams up with Nobu

SINGAPORE, 20 July 2021: Asset World Corporation and Nobu Hospitality have announced a joint venture that will bring the US-based hotel group to Thailand, the Latest HVS.com update reports this week.

The Thailand-based real estate group, Asset World Corporation, will joint venture with US-based hotel and restaurant management company Nobu Hospitality to launch Nobu Hotels and Restaurants in Thailand.





The joint venture involves an exclusive agreement where AWC and Nobu would oversee the launch of multiple Nobu hotels and restaurants in the area. The first phase of the venture involves the opening of the first-ever Nobu restaurant, which is slated to open in Empire Tower, AWC’s flagship mixed-used office development located in the central business district of Bangkok.

The HVS.com newsletter notes that “AWC stated it would invest in one or two Nobu Hotels within the next five to six years.”

The partnership will speed up plans to establish the Bangkok Empire Tower complex to become a hub that will“attracts business executives and travellers from all over the world. This is also part of its long-term business plan to expand its portfolio by partnering with experts in various fields worldwide.”