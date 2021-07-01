Andrew Wood on the election trail

BANGKOK, 1 July 2021: Skål Asia vice president Andrew Wood announced Wednesday his intentions to run for President at the Skål Asia 2021-2023 virtual elections on the 25 August.

Wood’s declaration of intent comes as no surprise to many, being the longest-serving member of the Asia board and the most senior of the board’s three vice presidents.

Wood first joined the Skål Asian Area board 16 years ago as director of development 2005-2009 and has twice held the VP office, first during 2009-2010 and most recently since 2017 to the present day.

Wood is a former past president of the Thailand National Committee 2012-14 and is currently president of the Skål Bangkok Club, a post he first held in 2008-10 and again 2018-present.

A UK national with a professional career in hospitality in Thailand, Wood’s adopted home for the past 30 years, has seen this experienced general manager manage resorts, including the famed Royal Cliff Group of Hotels. The Royal Cliff Resort was the host venue of the highly successful 2006 Skål World Congress.

In 2019 he was awarded Skål’s Membre D’Honneur and is a recipient of the Skål Order of Merit, presented by President Mok Singh in 2013 and is a recipient of the Skål President’s Award, bestowed by President Peter Morrison in 2020.

In 2019 the Bangkok Club, under Wood’s leadership, won both the coveted Skål Club of the Year 2018-19 and the Gold Award for growth.

In his preparation for the regional election, Wood has prepared a 12 point road map for Skål Asia, which can be found read: https://skalbangkok.com/about-skal/skal-asia/.

“With a proven track record at club level, I believe I understand what it will take to give each of our 43 clubs in the 17 countries that make up the Asian Area the support and encouragement for success,” Wood said.

There are 2500 members in Asia, representing one in five of all Skål Members worldwide.

