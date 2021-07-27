SINGAPORE, 27 July 2021: To kick off their return to service in the US, Princess Cruises and Holland America Line held a celebration at the Port of Seattle on 23 July.

Princess Cruises president Jan Swartz and Holland America Line president Gus Antorcha spoke about the positive multidimensional impact the resumption of cruising means to Seattle, the local community and Alaska.

Holland America Line kicked off its Alaska season with Nieuw Amsterdam sailing 24 July, and Princess Cruises followed with Majestic Princess sailing 25 July.

Each line will operate 10 cruises sailing out of Seattle through September. This marks the return to cruising and Alaska for both lines, combined with more than 125 years of experience bringing cruisers to The Great Land. Historically, one in two guests who cruise to Alaska sail on Princess or Holland America.

Both cruise lines have been homeporting out of the Port of Seattle for more than 20 years. Operationally, each ship visit directly contributes more than USD364,000 to the local economy in provisioning (fuel, food, flowers, piano tuning, supplies), port taxes, and spending during a full season.

Princess Cruises is the world’s leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 14 modern cruise ships to 380 destinations around the globe. Princess celebrates more than 50 years of sailing to Alaska, bringing more guests to the Great Land than any other cruise line.

Holland America Line has been exploring the world since 1873 and was the first cruise line to offer adventures to Alaska and the Yukon nearly 75 years ago. Its fleet of premium ships visits more than 400 ports in 98 countries around the world, offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience.

