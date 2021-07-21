AirAsia eases fly pass rules

BANGKOK, 19 July 2021: Good news for holders of AirAsia Thailand’s #FlyRuaRuaPass and #BaggageLoadRuaRuaPass as the airline extends the travel period to 26 March 2022.

Travellers can use the pass to book a flight in advance at airasia.com/deals or through the AirAsia Super App on their mobile anytime up to 12 March 2022 and fly within Thailand from 2 August 2021 to 26 March 2022.

AirAsia Thailand chief executive officer, Santisuk Klongchaiya, acknowledged that suspending services due to the Covid-19 situation reduced the value of the pass.

“We are doing our best to lessen any impact on our customers, including the #FlyRuaRuaPass holders, hence our decision to extend the pass’ validity by another 3 months until March 2022. This should help alleviate some concerns and allow everyone to focus on taking care of themselves at this time. Once the situation improves, we look forward to welcoming pass holders onboard AirAsia flights again and fly with is in full confidence,” Santisuk said.

The #FlyRuaRuaPass travel passes Thailand can be used to book flights at airasia.com/deals and the AirAsia Super App 14 days prior to travel.

Bookings can be made through to 12 March 2022 for travel from 2 August 2021 – 26 March 2022. Pass holders who missed more than two flights will have their pass, and other bookings cancelled. The pass is valid for all flights, and 20% of every flight has been reserved for pass holders (based on a 180 seat Airbus A320), making over 6,000 seats available daily, including during holidays and long weekends.

Meanwhile, the #BaggageLoadRuaRuaPass holders have the privilege of being able to check-in up to 10kg of baggage per flight, and this benefit will also be extended until 26 March 2022. Holders only have to show their code at the Check-In counter to access their privilege.