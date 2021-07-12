Agoda tracks Phuket Sandbox progress

SINGAPORE, 12 July 2021: As Thailand reopens its doors to fully vaccinated international tourists with its ‘Phuket Sandbox’, Agoda launches its dedicated landing page, www.agoda.com/PhuketSandbox.

The page will make it easier to search for and book Phuket hotels, resorts, bungalows or other properties that have been SHA Plus certified by the Thai Government’s Safety & Health Administration.

Phuket Sandbox travellers must book a 14-day stay at any of the SHA Plus properties.

Agoda’s search data* show searches for Phuket increased 67% in June, compared to May before the Phuket Sandbox was officially announced on 1 June, with the strongest interest coming from travellers from the United States, China, South Korea, France, Germany and Israel, understandably as they have more fully vaccinated travellers.

More than one in four searches in June was for a stay period of 14 days or more. Thailand is the second most searched international destination for Americans in June, and the top five Thai cities for Americans are Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Chiang Mai.

At Agoda.com/PhuketSandbox, travellers can browse availability and pricing for the approved SHA Plus properties in real-time and can access Agoda’s dedicated Phuket and Thailand travel guides for further information on the Phuket Sandbox initiative while drawing inspiration for local activities and attractions.

(Source: Agoda)

*Search data was collected on 1 July for the search dates 1 to 31 May 2021 and 1 to 30 June 2021.