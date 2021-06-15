Vistara moves Haneda flight date

MUMBAI, 15 June 2021: India’s Vistara Airlines has postponed the launch of flights between Delhi and Tokyo Haneda to 7 July at the earliest.

The airline posted the update on its Facebook Page, 12 June, with comments flying the topic of when those who had booked a flight on or after 16 June could expect a full refund from the airline.

A joint-venture airline operated by Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, Vistara first announced its intentions to fly to Tokyo Haneda on 10 May. It immediately opened bookings for the service due to start 16 June.

At the time, there was considerable confidence that India would seal a travel bubble agreement with Japan, but hopes were quickly dashed by a massive upswing in Covid-19 cases.

However, the airline now claims the inaugural flight will take place on 7 July using a Boeing Dreamliner 787-9 aircraft. Vistara flight UK83 will depart Delhi at 0300 and arrive at Tokyo Haneda at 1450 every Wednesday. The return flight UK84 will depart Haneda at 1750, arriving at Delhi airport 2355 on Thursdays.