Vietjet resumes recruitment drive

BANGKOK, 7 June 2021: Vietjet brings back its “Sky Career Festival 2021” hosted via Facebook Live to offer job opportunities once the Covid-19 pandemic is under control.

The event runs from 1730 to 1800 7 to 9 June at https://www.facebook.com/VietJetThailand/, allowing participants to explore career opportunities with the airline.

To support fleet expansion, Thai Vietjet is now recruiting cabin crew, and candidates interested should apply at https://skyfun.vietjetair.com/newscontent/40.

Sky Career Festival 2021 will provide participants opportunities to develop a career path with multinational not only in Thailand but also in the region, especially in Vietnam.