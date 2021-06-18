Travelport teams up with Amazon

LANGLEY, UK, 18 June 2021: Travelport, a leader in travel retail, announced this week a long-term collaboration with Amazon Web Services, Inc (AWS) to use advanced cloud technology to accelerate the digital transformation of retailing in the travel industry.

The collaboration will focus on optimizing Travelport’s recently launched next-generation platform, Travelport+. It will also drive innovation in travel merchandising to launch a new accelerator programme that will incorporate talent from the tech startup community.

“The travel industry has struggled to keep up with the pace of change in digital retail,” said Travelport chief executive officer Greg Webb.

“This landmark collaboration is specifically designed to address just that. AWS’s retail heritage makes it uniquely qualified to optimize digital retail platforms, simplify complex environments, and enable innovation in the travel retailing space.”

As part of the long-term collaboration, Travelport will migrate its global platform that connects travel agencies and travel suppliers to AWS. It will also use AWS technologies, including High-Performance Compute (HPC), storage, security, analytics, machine learning and databases to deliver a faster, easier, and more personalized travel booking experience.

In addition, Travelport will use AWS Managed Services (AMS) to provide trusted operational expertise to help optimize platform efficiency and security.

Optimizing Travelport+

Travelport+ is a next-generation platform that creates a simplified, capability-rich marketplace for travel retail. To optimize the platform, Travelport+ will leverage AWS compute, which will enhance efficiency by enabling Travelport to quickly scale capacity for processing while maintaining superior performance for HPC workloads. The company will also speed up content delivery through Travelport+ by leveraging its global network to cache content at “the edge” of the cloud, bringing it closer to end-users anywhere in the world.

AWS will provide Travelport+ with proven global infrastructure and security to satisfy the requirements of organizations managing sensitive data, such as financial institutions and travel companies. AWS was selected for this long-term strategic collaboration due to its proven travel industry experience, along with its scalability, global reach, and culture of innovation.

Driving Innovation

To accelerate innovation in travel retailing, AWS will further enhance Travelport’s development and delivery model, enabling more rapid speed to market and the production deployment of solutions. This will give Travelport developers the ability to innovate faster and provide expanded access to solutions developed by AWS’s established and startup travel technology community.

Travelport will also use AWS’s world-class capabilities, such as machine learning and advanced analytics, to improve its personalization offering, leveraging the company’s latest technologies to explore new ways to simplify the way travel is retailed.

About AWS

Amazon Web Services is a subsidiary of Amazon providing on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs to individuals, companies and governments on a metered pay-as-you-go basis.

About Travelport

Travelport is a leader in travel retail for travel agencies. Its platform Travelport+ connects travel content buyers and sellers. A global company, it operates in over 180 countries and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.