Thailand tweaks its Covid colour coding

BANGKOK, 23 June 2021: Thailand has officially confirmed the easing of some Covid-19 measures as of 21 June and the reopening of Phuket to international visitors under a pilot “Sandbox Project” that will rollout 1 July 2021.

The official details and confirmation released by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Tuesday are based on updated measures published on the government’s Royal Gazette.

Reopening pilot destinations

The announcement instructs officials and authorities to accelerate preparations for the reopening of the pilot destinations to international tourism in line with the government’s policy and the country’s public health measures. Phuket will be the first destination to open up for fully vaccinated travellers who can visit the island without quarantine. (Conditions apply)

Face masks

The mask mandate requiring everyone in Thailand to ‘always correctly and properly wear face masks outside of their residence or accommodation’ remains compulsory in public places nationwide.

Food and beverage outlets

Dark-red zone: Dine-in services are allowed until 2300, but air-conditioned venues must limit capacity to 50% seat capacity. Alcoholic drinks remain off the menu in all colour-coded zones except the green zone, which currently has no provinces listed.

All other colour-coded zones: Dine-in services adopt normal operating hours without restrictions on capacity in outdoor areas but limited to 50% in airconditioned zones.

Closure of entertainment venues

Pubs, bars, karaoke bars, and massage parlours nationwide are to remain closed.

Shopping malls

Shopping malls, department stores, and community malls in the dark-red and red zones are allowed to open only until 2100. and are not allowed to hold any sales promotion activities. Those in the remaining zones are allowed to resume normal hours.

Gatherings & activities

Gatherings and activities with no more than 50 people are allowed in the dark-red zone; no more than 100 people in the red zone; no more than 150 people in the orange zone; and no more than 200 people in the yellow zone.

Sports venues

In the dark-red zone, sports venues remain closed, except for outdoor sports venues, which are allowed to reopen until 2100. Sports events can resume without spectators.

Work from home

Public and private sector organisations are encouraged to extend the work from home options.

New Covid-19 monitoring zone structure

The government has announced five zones, which determine different levels of disease control measures, depending on the Covid-19 situation in the respective provinces.

Dark Red Zone

The Maximum and Strict Controlled Area or ‘dark-red zone’ continues to comprise four provinces: Bangkok and three other provinces – Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani and Samut Prakan.

Red Zone

From previously 17 provinces, the Maximum Controlled Area or ‘red zones’ now comprise 11 provinces.

Central Region: Nakhon Pathom, Phetchaburi, and Samut Sakhon, Saraburi.

Eastern Region: Chachoengsao and Chon Buri.

Southern Region: Narathiwat, Pattani, Songkhla, Trang, and Yala.

Orange Zone

From previously 56 provinces, the Controlled Area or ‘orange zone’ now comprises nine provinces.

Central Region: Ayutthaya, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ratchaburi, and Samut Songkhram.

Eastern Region: Chanthaburi, Rayong, and Sa Kaeo.

Southern Region: Nakhon Si Thammarat and Ranong.

Yellow Zone

In the High Surveillance Area or ‘yellow zone,’ there are 53 provinces: Central Region: Ang Thong, Chai Nat, Kanchanaburi, Lop Buri, Nakhon Nayok, Sing Buri, and Suphan Buri.

Eastern Region: Prachin Buri and Trat.

Northern Region: Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Kamphaeng Phet, Lampang, Lamphun, Mae Hong Son, Nakhon Sawan, Nan, Phayao, Phetchabun, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phrae, Sukhothai, Tak, Uthai Thani, and Uttaradit. Northeast Region: Amnat Charoen, Bueng Kan, Buri Ram, Chaiyaphum, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Loei, Maha Sarakham, Mukdahan, Nakhon Phanom, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Nong Khai, Roi Et, Sakon Nakhon, Si Sa Ket, Surin, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, and Yasothon. Southern Region: Chumphon, Krabi, Phang Nga, Phatthalung, Phuket, Satun, and Surat Thani.

The government created a new zone, the Surveillance Area or ‘green zone’, but it remains vacant of any provinces.

(Source: TAT)