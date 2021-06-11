THAI to fly to 16 destinations in July

BANGKOK, 11 June 2021: Thai Airways International says it will resume flights to 16 destinations in early July, with services scheduled to the end of September.

The airline’s chief commercial officer, Nond Kalinta says the flights are a “response to growing passenger demand for leisure, business or transit travel.”

However, some of the flights, such as those to Lahore, Pakistan and Dhaka, Bangladesh, will mainly focus on cargo uplift as travel restrictions limit passengers other than those on essential business or for repatriation.

THAI is operating return flights for passengers to sixteen destinations with details as follows:

Regional

Bangkok – Tokyo (Narita): three flights per week every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Bangkok – Tokyo (Haneda): two flights per week every Wednesday and Friday. Bangkok – Osaka: three flights per week every Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. Bangkok – Nagoya: two flights per week every Thursday and Sunday. Bangkok – Seoul: two flights per week every Thursday and Sunday. Bangkok – Taipei: three flights per week every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Bangkok – Hong Kong: five flights per week every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Bangkok – Lahore: two flights per week on every Friday and Sunday. Bangkok – Dhaka: one weekly flight every Friday. Bangkok – Manila: three flights per week every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Intercontinental

Bangkok – London: two flights per week every Wednesday and Sunday. Bangkok – Copenhagen: two flights per week every Wednesday and Sunday. Bangkok – Frankfurt: three flights per week every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. Bangkok – Paris: one weekly flight every Saturday. Bangkok – Zurich: one weekly flight every Wednesday. Bangkok – Sydney: two flights per week every Wednesday and Sunday.

In addition, THAI operates cargo flights to regional destinations such as Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Singapore, Seoul, Osaka and Tokyo (Narita).

THAI has also announced earlier this week that it was planning direct flights to Phuket from some long-haul destinations in Europe after the island opens on 1 July to fully vaccinated tourists.

In a Facebook post this week, the airline claims it will serve Phuket directly from Zurich, Paris, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, and London starting 2 July. Online booking sites quote a THB31,000 roundtrip fare departing on TG917 from London to Phuket on 3 July with the return flight in early August.

Apparently, the Boeing 777 will land in Phuket to allow passengers booked for a ‘Phuket Sandbox’ stay to disembark first. Then the plane will continue to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport. The return flight to London requires travellers staying in Phuket to fly the domestic leg on Thai Smile to Bangkok, where they transfer to the direct flight to London (TG910).

THAI hopes to increase flights in its winter programme starting in October mainly from Europe and North Asia. Frequencies will vary depending on travel restrictions. Thailand is on amber ‘traffic light’ lists which means travellers must undergo quarantine when they return home from five to 21 days, depending on local rules.