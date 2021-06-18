Thai MICE City hosts Lions

BANGKOK, 18 June 2021: The annual Lions Clubs International Thailand Convention convened despite a surge in Covid-19 cases in Thailand, attracting over 2,000 attendees nationwide to the hybrid format event.

The three-day convention, supported by the Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau, was hosted 7 to 9 June in the northeast city of Nakhon Ratchasima.

TCEB backed the event as part of its campaign “Unlock MICE Cities with High Standard of Safety.”

TCEB president Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya said the 55th Lions Clubs International Thailand Convention was the first TCEB-supported event held under the campaign’s banner launched last April to support Thailand’s MICE cities reopen for events that comply with the latest hygiene standards.

Located 260 km north of Bangkok, Nakhon Ratchasima is recognised as the gateway city to Thailand’s vast northeastern region and was designated a MICE City only last year.

Lions Clubs International Thailand Convention is significant for other reasons as well. It was held for the first time in a hybrid format, a blend of online and in-person experiences. With TCEB’s support, the organiser was able to introduce live streaming in reconfigured meeting rooms to present a new experience that is both safe and engaging.

Attendees at the opening ceremony were limited to 40 in the 400-square metre function room, where attendees were seated at least 10 metres from the stage. Throughout the event, health volunteers screened attendees to ensure compliance with safety protocols.

Usually, the annual event attracts around 2,000 delegates. This year the event registered 2,318 online participants and 474 onsite delegates. The 55th Lions Clubs International event generated an estimated THB9 million in direct revenue for Nakhon Ratchasima, plus an indirect income of THB6.7 million.

Next year’s 56th edition of the LCI Thailand Convention will be hosted in Chiang Mai.