Take the jab and win a cruise

HONG KONG, 11 June 2021: Here’s a chance for Hong Kong resident to pick up a free cruise in a sweepstake launched by Dream Cruises.

The cruise line’s Go! Super Seacation Sweepstake offers prizes worth close to HKD4 million. The Go! Super Seacation Sweepstake will be open to all Hong Kong residents* who have received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccines under the territory’s vaccination programme on or before 30 July.





The enrolment period runs from 10 June to 30 July 30 without having to make a cruise purchase.

Genting Dream, the 150,000-ton mega-ship of Dream Cruises, sailed into Hong Kong waters on 9 June, a day ahead of the sweepstake launch as it prepares for the 30 July launch of its Super Summer Seacations sailings.

Five prizes up for grabs

The Grand Prize is an All-You-Can-Cruise Annual Pass to a Deluxe Balcony Stateroom that houses a maximum of four guests, worth about HKD3.8 million.

The second prize is a two-night cruise vacation for up to six guests in a Palace Villa, the luxurious duplex accommodations aboard Genting Dream worth over HK$100,000.

Three winners take the third prize; a two-night cruise vacation for up to four guests in a Balcony Stateroom valued at HKD54,000.

Participants register by providing their Hong Kong Identity Card number and Hong Kong mobile phone number. Registration opened 10 June 10 and will close at 2359 30 July. Winners will be randomly selected and announced on 6 August.

Registration website (live from 12:00nn on 10 June 2021 to 23:59 on 30 July 2021):

http://bit.ly/GentingDreamSweeptakesEN

* For persons previously infected with Covid-19, they will be eligible after having received one dose of Covid-19 vaccines with the same conditions.