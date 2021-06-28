SQ opens bookings for Manchester flight

SINGAPORE, 28 June 2021: Singapore Airlines resumes three weekly nonstop flights to Manchester in northern England effective 16 July using an A350-900 aircraft.

The airline’s website is open for bookings with the lowest oneway Economy Lite fare starting at SGD654. The service will operate every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

The airline suspended 98% of its international flights during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

It announced it was returning to Manchester on 8 June as the airline celebrated its 50th anniversary of flying to the UK.

Manchester Airport’s managing director, Karen Smart, said at the time: “We are pleased to hear Singapore Airlines will be resuming its direct service from Manchester next month. Singapore Airlines is one of our longest-serving airlines, and we know its routes have been extremely popular with passengers from across the North over the years, both in terms of leisure and business travel. We look forward to working with our colleagues at Singapore Airlines to make this returning service a success, especially given the destination’s inclusion on the UK Government’s green list. Together, we hope to be able to relaunch the popular Houston service as soon as possible once travel to and from the United States is opened up.”

The airline extended the Singapore-Manchester route to Houston, Texas, in 2016 with five weekly flights but no immediate plans to resume the trans-Atlantic sector.

Singapore is a green light country on the UK Covid-19 list meaning citizens and residents can visit with minimum restrictions and entry rules.

Before you depart for the UK

On arrival in the UK

You must take a COVID-19 test on or before day two after you arrive.

Children aged four and under do not need to take this test. You do not need to quarantine unless the test result is positive.

You must quarantine if NHS Test & Trace informs you that you travelled to England with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

SQ destinations July to September

From 16 July 2021, Singapore Airlines will reinstate services to Manchester and Rome. It continues to operate flights to the following regions and countries: