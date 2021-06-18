Skift taps ForwardKeys data

VALENCIA, 18 June 2021: ForwardKeys, a leading travel analytics firm, has signed an agreement with Skift Research to contribute comprehensive air ticketing data in the market to the Skift Recovery Index.

The Skift Recovery Index has tracked the travel industry since early in the pandemic, and adding ForwardKeys gives it 17 data partners to measure the path to recovery.





Founded in 2010, ForwardKeys is an international company with roots in Valencia that has pioneered the way forward for tourism organisations, hotels, and retailers keen to understand who is travelling where, when, and for how long. Providing real-time actionable data has proved itself most useful to tourism organisations planning and seeking to anticipate shifts in source markets and traveller habits since the outbreak of Covid-19.

“We are a global reference in travel intelligence data, and we’ve managed to share such information by being innovative and having the most comprehensive ticketing data covering the globe from online bookings to travel agencies and airlines,” says ForwardKeys chief commercial officer Laurens Van Den Oever.

Visit the website: www.forwardkeys.com