PHUKET, 28 June 2021: With just a couple of days left to the launch of the Phuket Sandbox, travellers can once more look forward to booking water sports and even surfing off the pristine beaches of Thailand’s largest island.

Home to lush inland forests, picturesque bays, and of course, beautiful soft white sandy beaches, Phuket will once more attract visitors from all around the world starting 1 July. While more popular during the dry season from November to April, the island destination has also gained fame in the past few years as a surfing destination during the low (monsoon) season.

The best surfing conditions are prevalent from May to October, which also happens to be the low season in Phuket because of heavy rainstorms and rough waves. Now, as recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic begins, early-bird travellers who have been fully vaccinated can enjoy water sports at quiet beaches along the west coast of Phuket without the need for a 14-day quarantine confined to a hotel room.

There are many beaches available for a fun surfing experience, but Kata Beach is considered one of the best on the island, with waves suitable for both beginners and advanced surfers. You will also be able to catch some of the surfing competitions held annually during this time, with local and international surfers riding the waves. If you’re lucky, you may even spot one of the Thai national surfers training!

Credit: Thailand Surfing Federation

Even if you’re not an avid surfer, you can enjoy swimming in the clear blue waters or just soak in the daily view of its spectacular sunset at Kata Beach.

Where to Stay

The Boathouse Phuket

Located at the southern end of Kata Beach, The Boathouse Phuket is one of the few beachfront hotels in Phuket that has direct beach access. With less than 100 steps from the hotel the beach, it is the perfect place to stay for some beach and surf action.

Where to Dine

The Boathouse Restaurant

A well-loved restaurant with more than 30 years of history, this beachfront restaurant serves up classic Western and authentic Thai dishes, alongside multiple wine labels from its award-winning cellar. Savour leisurely lunches and fine dinners in a refined yet relaxed setting overlooking Kata Beach and its stunning bay.

Visit The Boathouse Restaurant to savour spectacular dishes prepared by our Executive Chef Jonathan and his dedicated culinary team. Indulge in an exclusive set menu with a choice of starter, main course and dessert. The restaurant’s menu changes weekly to showcase the best of the seasonal ingredients.

