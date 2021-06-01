BANGKOK 1 June 2021: As Phuket ramps up efforts to ensure safety for travellers and local residents when international borders reopen in July 2021, Centara invites guests to rediscover the tropical wonderland with a free third-night offer with every two nights stay, plus 100% of the room rate back as hotel credit.

Escape to a private villa getaway with a loved one, and enjoy the comforts of a resort with the luxuries of a beachfront pool villa. Revel in family fun at a waterpark resort where the excitement never ends, or take relaxation to another level with a spa and wellness journey by the sea.

Rediscover Phuket and explore the island as you’ve never seen it before, restored to its natural state of beauty.

Under Thailand’s Tourism Sandbox scheme, the kingdom is gearing up to welcome fully vaccinated travellers from around the world for a quarantine-free visit, starting with the tropical island of Phuket on 1 July 2021, when at least 70% of the host province’s population has also been inoculated. All eligible Centara staff working in Centara hotels and resorts on Phuket have been fully vaccinated.

In anticipation of the quarantine-free travel, Centara Hotels & Resorts is inviting travellers to experience Thailand’s quintessential island getaway with recurring free third night offers, including “Stay 3 Pay 2”, “Stay 6 Pay 4”, and “Stay 9 Pay 6”, complete with 100% of the room rates back as daily hotel credits redeemable for room upgrades, culinary and spa experiences at five distinct resorts along the island’s Andaman coast.

Participating Centara resorts

Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket

Nestled between the white sands of Karon Beach and a lush green hill, Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket is the perfect place to spend time with family and loved ones, relaxing at the beach club and making memories in the resort’s own waterpark with a lazy river. The design of the family-friendly resort is evocative of the destination, drawing inspiration from the classic Sino-Portuguese architecture that characterises Phuket Old Town.

Centara Karon Resort Phuket

Along with Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket, Centara Karon Resort Phuket is also renowned as one of Thailand’s best family resorts. The tropical resort is located a few minutes’ walk from Karon Beach, one of Phuket’s finest beaches known for its white powder-soft sand and turquoise waters. Ideal for families, couples, and solo travellers, the resort has something to offer everyone with a choice of facilities, including three pools with a waterfall and waterslide.





Centara Kata Resort Phuket

Set in a lush tropical environment with easy access to the white sands and clear lapping waters at Kata Beach, Centara Kata Resort Phuket offers all facilities that travellers may require and provides leisure activities that have a strong appeal for families, including family suites, a Kids’ Club, three pools with water play area, waterfall and waterslide.

Centara Villas Phuket

Nestled in lush tropical greenery, Centara Villas Phuket is a romantic ocean-facing hideaway made for couples or small groups. Each villa is styled as an intimate oasis nestled within its own tropical gardens, with some offering the choice of either a private pool or Jacuzzi. Spacious terraces offer guests the opportunity to reconnect with their loved ones in absolute privacy and enjoy in-villa dining experiences overlooking the Andaman Sea.

Maikhao Dream Villa Resort & Spa, Centara Boutique Collection

Maikhao Dream Villa Resort & Spa, Centara Boutique Collection is an all-pool-villa resort offering a choice of spacious one- to three-bedroom villas and personalised wellness programmes. The resort is ideal for families and small groups travelling together while enjoying the luxury and privacy of self-contained villas, complete with an outdoor lounge, living room, dining area, and fully equipped kitchen.





Centara’s Rediscover Phuket offer can be booked from 1 June – 24 December 2021 for stays from 1 July – 31 December 2021.

Wherever you go, enjoy peace of mind when staying with Centara Hotels & Resorts as we continue to follow strict safety protocols and adhere to certified health and hygiene procedures with the comprehensive Centara Complete Care programme.

For bookings or more information, visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com.

ABOUT CENTARA

Centara Hotels & Resorts is Thailand’s leading hotel operator. Its 83 properties span all major Thai destinations plus the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, China, Japan, Oman, Qatar.

Find out more about Centara at www.CentaraHotelsResorts.com