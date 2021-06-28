Qatar promotes new business class seat

DOHA, Qatar, 28 June 2021: Qatar Airways will launch its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, featuring a new Business Class Suite, on key routes to Europe and Asia.

The launch started 25 June on the Doha – Milan route, followed by services from Doha to Athens, Barcelona, Dammam, Karachi, Kuala Lumpur, Madrid and Milan. The brand new aircraft has a passenger capacity of 311 seats – 30 Business Class Suites and 281 seats in Economy Class.

Seating in a herringbone pattern, 1-2-1 configuration, suites have direct aisle access with a sliding door to ensure privacy and comfort. The Business Class Suite transforms into a 79″ fully-flat bed.

In economy class, each seat is equipped with a 13-inch Panasonic IFE touch screen in addition to a personal electronic device holder for both mobile and iPad devices. The seat features a rotatable armrest that can be stowed away in the backrest, providing a more comfortable and spacious experience.