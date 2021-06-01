Phuket to relax Covid-19 restrictions

BANGKOK, 1 June 2021: The Tourism Authority of Thailand updated details of Phuket’s latest easing of Covid-19 restrictions effective 1 June 2021.

Phuket Governor, Narong Woonciew, signed orders on Friday, 28 May dealing with entry and screening measures, business operations and Covid-19 prevention guidelines that took effect 1 June 2021.

Entry and COVID-19 screening measures

All travellers at points of entry must show proof of any of the following:

Vaccinated (complete jab series);

One dose of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine;

Recovered from Covid-19 within 90 days;

Tested negative for Covid-19 either by RT-PCR or a rapid antigen within the last seven days before arriving (previously 72 hours of arriving).

The measure excludes children under five years of age. Children up to five years of age travelling with their parents must also have tested negative for Covid-19.

Travellers arriving by air at Phuket International Airport must download the Application Mor Chana (“Doctors Win”) and register their entry online via www.gophuget.com. They are required to set the Mor Chana app on all the time while in Phuket, as well as self-monitor their symptoms and avoid visiting crowded places.

Hotels and other establishments providing accommodation to any arrivals to Phuket must follow the provincial public health guidelines, including travel movement tracking.

The following venues and businesses are allowed to reopen from 1 June 2021:

Buildings and places of schools, tutorial schools, and all types of educational institutions; Health-related establishments (spa shops, health massage shops, beauty massage shops), and establishments for Thai traditional massage and foot massage; Premises for tattooing or piercing of the skin or any parts of the body, or venues for faith-based gatherings, ceremonies, and rituals; Amulet and Buddha statue trading markets and centres; Premises offering services for fishing for fish or shrimp; Tourism-related businesses, snorkelling services and scuba diving businesses; Walking street markets, flea markets, retail stores and wholesaler venues; Nurseries, early childhood development centres, and preschool child development centres; Shops selling food or beverages are allowed to open within the normal permitted hours; however, consumption of alcoholic beverages while dining in continues to be prohibited; Outdoor sports venues are allowed to open without any gatherings or group exercises; Indoor sports venues, including gyms, fitness centres and badminton courts; Golf courses and driving ranges are allowed to open without any tournaments; Boxing stadiums and boxing training gyms, and martial arts schools (gyms); Public and private swimming pools and other swimming pools with recreational water activities; Aesthetic clinics, medical clinics for beauty service, cosmetic clinics, weight-loss centres, and manicure and pedicure shops; Beauty and hair salons, and barbershops; Pet care facilities;

(Source: TAT)