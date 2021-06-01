PG ticketing stays shut

BANGKOK 1 June 2021: Bangkok Airways has extended the closure of its ticketing offices through to 30 June as a measure to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infections as Thailand grapples with rising cases with the seven-day average exceeding 3,800.

The ticketing offices closed through to the end of June are:

Headquarters (Vibhavadi-Rangsit Road, Bangkok);

Chiang Mai;

Phuket;

Chaweng (Samui Island);

Trat.

However, passengers can contact the airline via the following channels;

Call Center: 1771 and 02-270-6699 (0800 to 2000)

PG Live Chat: https://bit.ly/PGLiveChatEN

Email: Reservation@bangkokair.com

(Source: News Bangkok Airways)