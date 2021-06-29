Norwegian sets out sailing schedules

HONG KONG, 29 June 2021: Norwegian Cruise Line is preparing for a global return to service as early as this July, and from 2022, sailings on the Norwegian Sun out of Hong Kong are open for bookings.

The 2,000-passenger ship has undergone a recent bow-to-stern refurbishment.

NCL, in a press statement on Monday, stresses its commitment to the health and safety of guests, crew and the communities it visits.

It starts rigorous vaccination requirements for all cruises departing through 31 October 2021, universal Covid-19 testing and enhanced health screening protocols on cruise ships

Safety on board is enhanced through medical-grade air filtration, increased sanitation measures and enhanced medical resources – including a dedicated Public Health Officer on each ship

Safety ashore requires collaboration with land-based tour operator partners to extend health and safety measures to each destination.

Norwegian Sun cruises to popular destinations in Asia, starting with a Lunar New Year cruise in early 2022 from Hong Kong to Japan, covering five days.

An Explore Asia 11-day Asia Cruise from Singapore features stops in Bangkok, Thailand, Ho Chi Minh City, Nha Trang, Da Nang and Hanoi in Vietnam before disembarking in Hong Kong.