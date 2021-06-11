MyCeb names new COO

KUALA LUMPUR, 11 June 2021: Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB) announced Wednesday the appointment of Noor Ahmad Hamid as its new chief operating officer.

Chairman of Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB), Dato Dr Noor Zari Hamat, said the appointment “will strengthen the recently launched Malaysia’s Business Events Strategic Marketing Plan 2021-2030 and also other initiatives to rebuild the business events industry now and post-pandemic.”

Noor Ahmad Hamid, MyCEB.



MyCeb CEO Dato Sri Abdul Khani Daud noted that the “new role of chief operating officer reflects our commitment to grow and improve the bureau’s endeavours significantly. Since he joined us, Noor Ahmad has demonstrated all the qualities necessary to assume leadership, and I am delighted to acknowledge his contribution to our business in this manner.”

Noor Ahmad is a highly respected member of the business events and tourism industry globally with more than 35 years of experience in travel and hospitality. He first started his career with Tourism Malaysia in the early 1980’s before moving to the corporate sector and the association community.

Prior to MyCEB, he was the Asia Pacific regional director for the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), where he served for more than 11 years. During his tenure with ICCA, he turned the Asia Pacific regional office into a Global Research Centre, initiated an annual AP Summit and helped grow the Asia Pacific Chapter as the largest in ICCA’s global membership.

(Source: Bernama — Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau)