Melbourne hotel data splutters in May

SINGAPORE, 15 June 2021: Melbourne’s hotel industry reported lower performance levels compared with the month prior, according to preliminary May 2021 data from STR.

The latest data on hotel performance in Melbourne, Australia, shows occupancy closed at 49.4% in May. The average daily rate (ADR) reached AUD160.12 and revenue per available room (RevPAR) AUD79.04.

Although lower than the month prior, the absolute occupancy level was the second-highest in Melbourne since February 2020, while ADR and RevPAR were the second-highest since March 2020.

When looking at daily data, the highest performance was seen on Fridays and Saturdays, helped by staycation weekend demand. However, as community cases emerged in Melbourne, occupancy began to decline on 23 May and fell below 25% as the state entered a lockdown on 27 May.

For the next 90 days (as of 7 June), Melbourne occupancy on the books sits as high as 34.6% on 19 June (Saturday), with pickup expected to increase as vaccinations roll out and state restrictions across Victoria ease.

(Source: News STR)