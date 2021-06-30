MAI and KBZ suspend flights to mid-July

YANGON, 30 June 2021: Two of Myanmar’s domestic airlines, MAI and Air KBZ, extend the suspension of domestic flights until 15 July.

They announced the latest “temporary suspension” on 28 June, claiming it was in response to a restricted movements order introduced by local authorities to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Myanmar is faring slightly better than Thailand in the fight to rein in the latest Covid-19 surge caused mainly by more infectious variants. As of this week, Myanmar’s count reached 154,000 cumulative cases and 3,309 deaths. The seven-day average runs at 824 cases daily.

Myanmar International Airlines and Air KBZ have halted domestic flights to Tachileik, Kaing Tong, Kalay, Dawei, Myeik, Kawthaung and Lashio.

International travel to Myanmar is currently not possible, and all international commercial flights are banned under a Department of Civil Aviation department order that is due to expire this evening, 30 June. However, the DCA is expected to extend the ban for another month until 31 July. Under the ruling, repatriation and cargo flights are allowed.

MAI is flying Embraer E190 aircraft on domestic routes. In theory, it flies twice-daily services from its base in Yangon to cities including Mandalay, Myitkyina, Kyaing Tong, Sittwe, Myeik, Dawei, Puta-O and Kawthaung. In practice, flights have been reduced to just a few departures weekly.

Travellers impacted by the latest suspension, with domestic bookings made through travel agents in Myanmar or via online travel agents (OTA), should contact the ticketing issuing agency and not the airline for date changes, passenger name changes and refund requests.